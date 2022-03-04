DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,156 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1,560.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 17,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

NYSE:CI traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.66. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,583. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.