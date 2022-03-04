West Oak Capital LLC Buys Shares of 430 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 430 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.65. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

