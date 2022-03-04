Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Truist Financial

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 54.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 205,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 65.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 381,087 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

