Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $66,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $893,613.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.