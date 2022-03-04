Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.50 EPS.
Shares of JWN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 249,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,676. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 642.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.
JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.