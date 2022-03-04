Wedbush Lowers Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $13.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.