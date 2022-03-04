Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

