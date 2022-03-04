Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. 41,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,794. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 252,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

