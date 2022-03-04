Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Target Price at $4.32

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 141,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 76,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,796,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

