Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Riskified alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 9,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,319. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.