Zacks Investment Research Downgrades POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Sell

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 14,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.