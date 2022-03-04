Zacks Investment Research Downgrades POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 14,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

