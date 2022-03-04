Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.77

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 2443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

SQSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

