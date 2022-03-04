Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.77

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 2443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
SQSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
