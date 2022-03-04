Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.65

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $544.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $833,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

