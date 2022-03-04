Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $18.91. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AURA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.