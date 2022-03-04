agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $19.23

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $19.90. agilon health shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 15,226 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,391,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

