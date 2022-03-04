Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $16.09

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $16.92. Veritone shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 4,929 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $574.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

