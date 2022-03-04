PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. PDC Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

