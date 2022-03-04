EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.23.

Shares of EOG traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.53. 104,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

