Short Interest in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) Drops By 50.0%

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HORIU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Emerging Markets Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Get Emerging Markets Horizon alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.