Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Short Interest Down 59.5% in February

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:IQMDU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Get Intelligent Medicine Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.