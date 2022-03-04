Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Best Buy stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

