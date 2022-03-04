iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
IFGL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.55. 49,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,354. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.
