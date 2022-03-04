iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

IFGL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.55. 49,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,354. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating ) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

