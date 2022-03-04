Hamster Reaches Market Cap of $12.59 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $403,183.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.21 or 0.06543779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,632.28 or 1.00176146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00026545 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

