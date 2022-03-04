Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 83,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. 24,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,132. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $68.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -158.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

