Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.38. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,088. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $165.73 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.99.

