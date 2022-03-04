KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.53. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.56 and a 200-day moving average of $284.40. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

