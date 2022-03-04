Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after acquiring an additional 213,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK traded down $4.24 on Friday, reaching $161.91. 5,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.21 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.