VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

