Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after acquiring an additional 445,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 46,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

