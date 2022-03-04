Syquant Capital Sas Raises Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Syquant Capital Sas grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 367.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 906,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,702 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises approximately 46.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $120,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG grew its stake in IHS Markit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after buying an additional 982,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO remained flat at $$108.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

