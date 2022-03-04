Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after buying an additional 1,293,538 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after buying an additional 885,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after buying an additional 799,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 19,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,083. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.