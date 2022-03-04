Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Holdings Raised by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 694,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,440,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 566,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 485,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,446,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 449,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,392,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,508 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.