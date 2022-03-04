Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

