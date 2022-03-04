Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

TPX stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 40,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,799. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

