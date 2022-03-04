Stonnington Group LLC Buys 183,551 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 862.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,551 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. 57,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,980. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

