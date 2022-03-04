Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

