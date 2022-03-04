Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THC. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,773,871. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

