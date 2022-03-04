Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

WEAV traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 6,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

