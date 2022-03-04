Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of O traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 107,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

