Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $419.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.