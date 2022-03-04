Symmetry Partners LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Trimble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.