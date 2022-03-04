Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

