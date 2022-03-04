Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

