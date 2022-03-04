Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

VLO stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

