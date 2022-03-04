Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 400 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

