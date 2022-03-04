Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $200,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

