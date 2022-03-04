VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

