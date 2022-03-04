Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 403,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 156,206 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

