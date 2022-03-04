Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.25.

NYSE DOOR traded down $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,983. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

