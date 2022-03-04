Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,676. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
