Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,676. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

